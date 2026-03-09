Teen charged after allegedly pointing gun at Uber driver during police pursuit in Whitby

A Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) cruiser in this undated image. Photo: DRPS file.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 9, 2026 10:39 am.

A 17-year-old Oshawa male is facing a long list of charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at an Uber driver while attempting to flee police during a late-night traffic stop in Whitby.

The incident unfolded around 12:30 a.m. on March 6, when Durham police officers initiated a traffic stop near Brock Street and Chestnut Street. Police say the vehicle initially slowed but continued rolling at a low speed before coming to a full stop.

According to investigators, a male in the rear passenger seat immediately bolted from the vehicle on foot. Officers chased the suspect and arrested him after a brief pursuit.

Police allege the teen had pointed a firearm at the Uber driver moments earlier, demanding the driver flee from officers. A firearm was later recovered in the area, and officers say they also seized several drugs and drug paraphernalia from the suspect.

Investigators say the accused was already under multiple court-imposed restrictions at the time, including a firearms and weapons prohibition and an order of conditional supervision for several violent offences.

The 17-year-old is charged with a series of firearm, weapons, drug, and breach-related offences, including: point firearm, possess firearm – no licence, possession of prohibited/restricted weapon, occupy motor vehicle with firearm, possess loaded firearm, possess firearm while prohibited, disguise with intent, carry concealed weapon, possess weapon dangerous, utter threats, possess schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine), possess schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (crack cocaine), and three counts of fail to comply with Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA) sentence.

He was held for a bail hearing.

