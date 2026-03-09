TikTok to continue operating in Canada, subject to safety conditions

OTTAWA — TikTok is being allowed to continue its operations in Canada after the government wrapped up a national security review.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says the decision hinges on key conditions, including for TikTok to bring in stronger protections for minors and the personal information of all Canadians.

The minister says the decision will also save jobs by ensuring TikTok Canada has a physical presence in the country.

The move reverses a 2024 order for TikTok to close its offices in Canada due to national security concerns.

Last month, a Federal Court judge set aside an order for the social media company to wind down operations in Canada, which meant it could keep running its offices while the government conducted another review.

Joly says the government will track compliance and seek other measures to make social media safer for young Canadians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press