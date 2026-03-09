‘Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files’: Amir Naraine

Toronto resident Amir Naraine, 21, dreamed of working at a zoo with animals, but he was never able to realize that dream.

Amir was found shot to death in his vehicle at a plaza at 2700 Kipling Avenue near Steeles Avenue in Etobicoke on September 29, 2019. He is believed to have been in the vehicle for nearly 20 hours. There have been no arrests in this case.

Toronto police Det. Jason Reynolds says Amir was with a friend and two others unidentified men at an address in Brampton the day before he was found.

“A violent altercation took place at this address and it resulted in Amir and one of his friends being shot. The injured males then drove back to Toronto. They were situated in the back of the 2018 Chevy Malibu while one of the other two males drove Amir’s car.”

“Tragically, Amir died from the gunshot injury, but the other injured male survived and was dropped off back in the Mount Olive Drive area,” said Detective Reynolds.

Amir’s mother Devika Naraine said they’re not going to stop until there is justice for her son. She is urging anyone with information to come forward.

“I would beg them to please come out and say something. Just be an anonymous caller. Just put the facts out there. Let us put this to rest. Let Amir rest in peace now. You all took him from me. Now let him rest in peace,” said Naraine.

This is one of the cases that will be featured on the new season of the “Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files” podcast. Episode 6 is now available on the Frequency Podcast Network or wherever you get your podcasts.