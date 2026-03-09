‘Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files’: Amir Naraine

Amir Naraine

By Fil Martino

Posted March 9, 2026 7:07 am.

Toronto resident Amir Naraine, 21, dreamed of working at a zoo with animals, but he was never able to realize that dream.

Amir was found shot to death in his vehicle at a plaza at 2700 Kipling Avenue near Steeles Avenue in Etobicoke on September 29, 2019. He is believed to have been in the vehicle for nearly 20 hours. There have been no arrests in this case.

Toronto police Det. Jason Reynolds says Amir was with a friend and two others unidentified men at an address in Brampton the day before he was found.

Related:

“A violent altercation took place at this address and it resulted in Amir and one of his friends being shot. The injured males then drove back to Toronto. They were situated in the back of the 2018 Chevy Malibu while one of the other two males drove Amir’s car.”

“Tragically, Amir died from the gunshot injury, but the other injured male survived and was dropped off back in the Mount Olive Drive area,” said Detective Reynolds.

Amir’s mother Devika Naraine said they’re not going to stop until there is justice for her son. She is urging anyone with information to come forward.

“I would beg them to please come out and say something. Just be an anonymous caller. Just put the facts out there. Let us put this to rest. Let Amir rest in peace now. You all took him from me. Now let him rest in peace,” said Naraine.

This is one of the cases that will be featured on the new season of the “Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files” podcast. Episode 6 is now available on the Frequency Podcast Network or wherever you get your podcasts.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Canada is at a crossroads': Community and civic leaders call for action in response to GTA synagogue shootings

Police and community leaders are vowing a strong response to a pair of shootings at GTA synagogues over the weekend, with officials renewing calls for all levels of government to combat anti-Jewish hate.  Investigators...

11h ago

Federal Liberal government has proposed a debate on Iran war, House leader says

OTTAWA — Liberal House leader Steven MacKinnon says Prime Minister Mark Carney's government has proposed to debate the turmoil in the Middle East on Monday evening, following a weekend meeting of ministers...

9h ago

5 youths sought after violent assault near Oshawa high school

Durham police are searching for five male suspects after a student was attacked with a metal weapon near an Oshawa high school last week. The assault happened on Tuesday, March 3, at approximately 1:30...

0m ago

23 fishermen rescued when ice shelf broke from Georgian Bay shore: police

OWEN SOUND — Police said nearly two-dozen people who were fishing needed to be rescued when they became stranded on an ice shelf that broke from shore in Georgian Bay in southwestern Ontario on Sunday....

12h ago

Top Stories

'Canada is at a crossroads': Community and civic leaders call for action in response to GTA synagogue shootings

Police and community leaders are vowing a strong response to a pair of shootings at GTA synagogues over the weekend, with officials renewing calls for all levels of government to combat anti-Jewish hate.  Investigators...

11h ago

Federal Liberal government has proposed a debate on Iran war, House leader says

OTTAWA — Liberal House leader Steven MacKinnon says Prime Minister Mark Carney's government has proposed to debate the turmoil in the Middle East on Monday evening, following a weekend meeting of ministers...

9h ago

5 youths sought after violent assault near Oshawa high school

Durham police are searching for five male suspects after a student was attacked with a metal weapon near an Oshawa high school last week. The assault happened on Tuesday, March 3, at approximately 1:30...

0m ago

23 fishermen rescued when ice shelf broke from Georgian Bay shore: police

OWEN SOUND — Police said nearly two-dozen people who were fishing needed to be rescued when they became stranded on an ice shelf that broke from shore in Georgian Bay in southwestern Ontario on Sunday....

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Double digit temperatures continue until Wednesday

Double digit temperatures are expected to stick around until Wednesday. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

12h ago

2:11
Police, community leaders condemn attacks on GTA synagogues, vow to investigate

Police and community leaders are vowing a strong response to a pair of shootings at GTA synagogues over the weekend, with officials renewing calls for all levels of government to combat anti-Jewish hate, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

14h ago

2:49
Spring-like temperatures will kick-off the work week

Temperatures are expected to pick-up on Monday. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

March 7, 2026 6:46 pm EST EST

2:53
Two GTA Synagogues hit with gunfire on Saturday

Police are investigating two separate shootings involving synagogues in Thornhill and North York on Saturday, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

March 7, 2026 6:03 pm EST EST

2:19
Police investigate shootings at two GTA synagogues

Police are investigating two separate shootings within minutes of each other involving synagogues in Thornhill and North York.

March 7, 2026 12:52 pm EST EST

More Videos