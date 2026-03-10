Bell teams up with Coveo to modernize digital services for Ottawa, provinces

Bell signage is seen at BCE Inc., headquarters in Montreal on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 10, 2026 8:00 am.

Last Updated March 10, 2026 8:48 am.

MONTREAL — Bell Canada is partnering with Quebec-based software company Coveo Solutions Inc. to help modernize government services using artificial intelligence.

The telecommunications company says it will integrate Coveo’s AI-Relevance platform into its Bell AI Fabric offerings to improve digital services for Canadian federal and provincial governments and regulated industries.

It says this will help modernize citizen services and enhance workforce productivity while keeping sensitive information, data and AI operations within Canada.

Coveo has previously announced a memorandum of understanding with Ottawa to modernize public services with its AI-powered search and relevance technology.

Bell says its own technology services division, Ateko, will play a key role in supporting “responsible adoption” of Coveo’s platform within complex public sector and regulated environments.

It marks the latest milestone for Bell’s foray into AI and tech services, having previously announced a separate partnership with AI giant Cohere, along with plans to build a network of data centres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BCE, TSX:CVO)

The Canadian Press

