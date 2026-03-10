More than 5,000 Canadians have fled Middle East, Anand says demand for help dropping

Motorbikes drive past a billboard depicting Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, handing the country’s flag to his son and successor Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, right, as the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini stands at left, in a square in downtown Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted March 10, 2026 12:24 pm.

Last Updated March 10, 2026 1:01 pm.

Global Affairs Canada says it has helped more than 5,000 Canadians leave the Middle East since the latest conflict began, and demand for evacuation support is now falling off.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand is urging Canadians thinking of leaving the Middle East to do so and says the number of daily calls for help is now half what it was last week.

Her department says more than 4,300 Canadians, permanent residents and their relatives fleeing the region arrived in Canada between March 4 and March 8, through direct and indirect routes.

Another 871 people left the region for a safe third country such as Turkey, according to Global Affairs Canada.

As of Sunday, less than five per cent of the nearly 110,000 Canadians registered in the region had sought help to leave.

Global Affairs Canada says it is not aware of any Canadians killed or injured in the violence that started with American airstrikes on Iran on Feb. 28.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police share image of suspect vehicle after shots fired at U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have shared an image of a suspect vehicle after as many as two male suspects opened fire at the U.S. Consulate early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of University Avenue...

updated

2h ago

Ford believes terror sleeper cells are in Canada; RCMP can't confirm

While investigators try to determine who was responsible for a shooting at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto early Tuesday morning -- and what their motive was -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested, without...

2h ago

Doug Ford says Ontario government will take over City of Toronto's Billy Bishop airport involvement

Premier Doug Ford said expanding Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is needed amid a broader push to boost economic development in the region.

39m ago

Ontario to table budget March 26, with eye to productivity, competitiveness: minister

Ontario's finance minister is set to table the provincial budget on March 26 and he is signalling a focus on mitigating economic risks by spending on innovation, competitiveness and infrastructure. Those...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police share image of suspect vehicle after shots fired at U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have shared an image of a suspect vehicle after as many as two male suspects opened fire at the U.S. Consulate early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of University Avenue...

updated

2h ago

Ford believes terror sleeper cells are in Canada; RCMP can't confirm

While investigators try to determine who was responsible for a shooting at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto early Tuesday morning -- and what their motive was -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested, without...

2h ago

Doug Ford says Ontario government will take over City of Toronto's Billy Bishop airport involvement

Premier Doug Ford said expanding Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is needed amid a broader push to boost economic development in the region.

39m ago

Ontario to table budget March 26, with eye to productivity, competitiveness: minister

Ontario's finance minister is set to table the provincial budget on March 26 and he is signalling a focus on mitigating economic risks by spending on innovation, competitiveness and infrastructure. Those...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
Driver wanted in hit-&-run that left 19-year-old with life-altering injuries

York Regional Police are appealing to the public for any information on the suspected driver believed to be responsible for a hit-and-run that left a 19-year-old pedestrian with life-altering injuries.

2h ago

2:19
Toronto to receive 20-40 mm of rain, risk of thunderstorms for some areas

Most of southern Ontario including the GTA is bracing for significant rainfall starting Tuesday night that could cause localized flooding in some areas.

6h ago

3:13
Toronto's U.S. Consulate targeted in shooting, police investigating national security incident

Toronto police say they are investigating a national security incident at the U.S. Consulate after multiple shots were fired at the building. Authorities are also investigating any potential links to recent shootings at local synagogues.

2h ago

2:16
Family of surviving victim of Tumbler Ridge shooting brings lawsuit against OpenAI

The family of a surviving victim of the Tumbler Ridge shooting is bringing a lawsuit forward against the creators of ChatGPT. The lawsuit describes OpenAI's conduct as reprehensible and morally repugnant. Kurt Black reports.

6h ago

2:05
No injuries after shots fired at Brampton homes, cars

Police are investigating after shots were fired at two Brampton residences and multiple cars. Audra Brown reports.

17h ago

More Videos