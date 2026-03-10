Ontario government consolidating 36 conservation authorities across province into 9

Ontario will consolidate its 36 conservation authorities into nine across the province.

Environment Minister Todd McCarthy says there will be no job losses as a result.

He says the province listened to feedback after several town halls and 14,000 comments on its plan, which initially proposed having seven conservation authorities.

McCarthy says the new authorities will operate under the newly created Ontario Provincial Conservation Agency and be operational by 2027.

The conservation authorities are responsible for issuing permits for various types of housing and infrastructure development in floodplains, shorelines and wetlands.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner says Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government is dismantling critical agencies that would keep communities safe in order to make development easier.

