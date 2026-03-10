Ontario’s famous groundhog Wiarton Willie has died, town says

The Town of South Bruce Peninsula announced Wiarton Willie, the famous Ontario groundhog, has died.

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 10, 2026 2:09 pm.

Last Updated March 10, 2026 3:06 pm.

 Wiarton Willie, the famous Ontario rodent who fictitiously predicted the arrival of spring, has died.

The Town of South Bruce Peninsula says in a statement that Willie died peacefully while sleeping.

The town says Willie carried on the Groundhog Day tradition and celebrations in Wiarton that attracted thousands of people every year.

According to legend, there will be six more weeks of winter if a groundhog sees their shadow, and an early spring if they don’t.

This year, Wiarton Willie did not see his shadow on Groundhog Day.

The rodent had replaced other Wiarton Willies who died over the years, and the town says it will now begin the search for a new prognosticator.

“Willie brought people together in the heart of winter to celebrate a tradition that put Wiarton on the map,” Mayor Jay Kirkland said in a statement.

“While we are saddened by the passing, we are grateful for the memories created and the pride brought to our town. Willie will always hold a special place in the story of South Bruce Peninsula.”

