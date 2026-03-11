Cineplex reports $32.4M February box office, down from $34.9M a year earlier

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. says its box office revenue for February edged down compared with a year earlier.

The movie theatre company says box office revenue for the month totalled $32.4 million.

The result was down from $34.9 million in February 2025 when the company benefited from the release of Ne Zha 2 and Chhaava.

Cineplex chief executive Ellis Jacob said the 2026 film slate begins to accelerate in March.

Jacob pointed to the release of Hoppers which delivered Pixar’s biggest opening for an original film since 2017.

He also noted the upcoming release of Project Hail Mary, the Super Mario Galaxy Movie and the sequel to the highest grossing Hindi language film Dhurandhar.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CGX)

The Canadian Press