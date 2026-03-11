Cineplex reports $32.4M February box office, down from $34.9M a year earlier

Customers buy popcorn at a Cineplex theatre in downtown Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 11, 2026 8:29 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2026 10:21 am.

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. says its box office revenue for February edged down compared with a year earlier.

The movie theatre company says box office revenue for the month totalled $32.4 million.

The result was down from $34.9 million in February 2025 when the company benefited from the release of Ne Zha 2 and Chhaava.

Cineplex chief executive Ellis Jacob said the 2026 film slate begins to accelerate in March.

Jacob pointed to the release of Hoppers which delivered Pixar’s biggest opening for an original film since 2017.

He also noted the upcoming release of Project Hail Mary, the Super Mario Galaxy Movie and the sequel to the highest grossing Hindi language film Dhurandhar.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CGX)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA gas prices set for notable shift overnight. What you need to know

Drivers in Toronto and the GTA will see a noticeable dip at the pumps on Thursday, with gas prices set to fall six cents a litre at midnight; a welcome shift for many after a turbulent stretch of increases...

1h ago

Man stabbed at Union Station, suspect in custody

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing at Union Station on Wednesday morning that sent one man to the hospital and briefly prompted a search for the victim after he fled the scene. Officers were...

24m ago

Durham police offer $15K reward in Oshawa murder investigation

Durham Regional Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Michael Nigris that happened nearly three years ago in Oshawa. Investigators with...

10m ago

Ontario to provide $750 classroom supplies fund for each homeroom teacher

The province of Ontario has announced it will be providing each elementary school homeroom teacher with $750 in funding for classroom supplies each school year. It's one of the first budget announcements...

36m ago

