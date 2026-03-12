New mothering centre set to open in Winnipeg this summer

Mothers at the announcement of the opening of Mino'Ayaawag Ikwewag mothering centre, in Winnipeg, where pregnant and new moms can stay and access culturally-grounded services, on March 12, 2026 (CityNews)

By News Staff

Posted March 12, 2026 9:29 pm.

A safe space for new Indigenous mothers is set to open this summer in Winnipeg, with province providing $2.5 million for the purchase and renovation of a new mothering centre.

The Mino’Ayaawag Ikwewag mothering centre will offer six bedrooms, a shared kitchen and dining space.

New moms and babies would be able to stay for three to six months and have access to counselling, midwives, mental health and addictions support and cultural resources.

Nahanni Fontaine, Manitoba’s minister of families, said the centre will provide a safe and culturally grounded space for Indigenous mothers and their babies, both during pregnancy and after birth.

“The Mino’Ayaawag Ikwewag mothering centre will be staffed by aunties and kookums, who will provide teachings rooted in Indigenous matriarchal care, strength and love,” Fontaine said.

Hillary Thompson, a program participant, welcomed the idea.

“I feel the new mothering centre is an excellent idea for new moms like my self, to have a safe welcoming home with amazing supports from auntie’s and kookums,” Thompson said.

The program will be run by Blue Thunderbird Family Care, who also operates Granny’s House in Winnipeg, a project that provides respite care for children outside the Child and Family Services system.

“For generations, Indigenous mothers have had to parent under the weight of scrutiny and fear,” said Dana Arabe, executive director, Blue Thunderbird Family Care, said,

The funding will go towards the purchase and renovations of the property, start-up costs to hire staff, home furnishings and preparing the programming. 

