Driver flees after crashing into utility pole on Bathurst Street: Toronto police

Photo shows the scene of a collision on Bathurst Street. (CityNews/Ricardo Alfonso)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 15, 2026 9:04 am.

Toronto police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a single-vehicle collision early Sunday morning.

Authorities were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Avenal Drive just after 6 a.m.

Police say a driver crashed into a utility pole near the Beth Tzedec Congregation synagogue and then abandoned the vehicle and fled the area on foot.

Footage from the scene shows an SUV cordoned off with police tape.

No other details were immediately available.

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