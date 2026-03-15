Israeli soldiers fire on family car in occupied West Bank, killing 4

A Palestinian man carries Muhammad Bani Odeh, 5, at the funeral of four members of the Odeh family who were killed in their car by Israeli security forces during an army operation in Tammun, West Bank, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sam Metz And Aref Tuffaha, The Associated Press

Posted March 15, 2026 4:16 am.

Last Updated March 15, 2026 9:56 am.

TAMMUN, West Bank (AP) — Israeli soldiers fired on a car carrying a family in the northern West Bank, killing four people including two children, the Palestinian Authority’s Health Ministry said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service said that Ali and Waed Odeh, and two of their four children, were shot in the head. The Odehs’ two surviving children had shrapnel wounds that were examined by first responders once they were granted access, the group said, accusing Israel of delaying ambulances dispatched to the scene.

Israel’s military and police said in a joint statement Sunday that forces opened fire after a car accelerated toward them in Tammun. They said the forces were pursuing suspects accused of “terrorist activity” and that the shooting was under investigation.

Najah al-Subhi, who lost her son and grandchildren, told The Associated Press the family had gone to a mall in Nablus to buy clothes for Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan this week. She said the two surviving children sustained shrapnel wounds in the eye and the head.

The Israeli rights group B’tselem said the Odeh family’s car was riddled with bullets and Israeli forces had “violently interrogated” one of the surviving children who was wounded.

“No effective mechanism exists to hold those responsible to account,” the group said.

Israeli soldiers accused of harming Palestinians are rarely penalized and were indicted in fewer than 1% of cases based on 2,427 complaints alleging wrongdoing between 2016 and 2024, according to Israeli rights group Yesh Din.

The members of the Odeh family were the latest casualties in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli settlers and soldiers had previously shot and killed at least eight Palestinians since the start of the Iran war.

Since Israel and the U.S. attacked Iran on Feb. 28, Israeli authorities have restricted movement across the West Bank, intermittently closing hundreds of gates and checkpoints on roads used by residents, ambulances and commercial traffic. The barriers have tightened movement and made emergency response significantly more difficult, the Red Crescent told The Associated Press last week.

Yesh Din said on Wednesday that it had documented 109 incidents of settler violence in the occupied West Bank in dozens of Palestinian communities since the start of the war.

The toll is lower than at this point in 2025 — a record year for violence that began with Israel invading northern West Bank cities that the military said were militant strongholds. Israeli forces still maintain a presence there.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has recorded 18 Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank since the start of 2026, including eight by Israeli settlers. ___

Metz reported from Ramallah, West Bank.

Sam Metz And Aref Tuffaha, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 suspect arrested, 4 others wanted in St. Catharines home invasion

Police in Niagara Region are on the hunt for a group of armed suspects who are wanted in connection with a home invasion robbery. According to authorities, five masked suspects armed with guns arrived...

36m ago

Greater Toronto condo owners shifting to renovations as market downturn continues

It's a problem some condo buyers didn't foresee when they locked in their home purchase during the pandemic, hoping that 600-square-foot space in central Toronto would be a bridge to eventually buying...

3h ago

Road closures, TTC diversions on Sunday for St. Patrick's Day Parade and Race

The St. Patrick's Day Parade is set to take over a portion of the downtown core on Sunday, which will result in temporary road closures. Motorists should be aware that closures will in effect starting...

13h ago

Messy mix of snow, freezing rain, strong winds prompts special weather statement for GTA

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTHA. Environment Canada says a band of snow will move across the region Sunday morning, bringing with it freezing rain and wind gusts of...

2h ago

Top Stories

1 suspect arrested, 4 others wanted in St. Catharines home invasion

Police in Niagara Region are on the hunt for a group of armed suspects who are wanted in connection with a home invasion robbery. According to authorities, five masked suspects armed with guns arrived...

36m ago

Greater Toronto condo owners shifting to renovations as market downturn continues

It's a problem some condo buyers didn't foresee when they locked in their home purchase during the pandemic, hoping that 600-square-foot space in central Toronto would be a bridge to eventually buying...

3h ago

Road closures, TTC diversions on Sunday for St. Patrick's Day Parade and Race

The St. Patrick's Day Parade is set to take over a portion of the downtown core on Sunday, which will result in temporary road closures. Motorists should be aware that closures will in effect starting...

13h ago

Messy mix of snow, freezing rain, strong winds prompts special weather statement for GTA

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTHA. Environment Canada says a band of snow will move across the region Sunday morning, bringing with it freezing rain and wind gusts of...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Iran vows retaliation for U.S. attack on Kharg Island oil hub

Iranian officials are vowing retaliation after the U.S. decimated the military infrastructure on the country's Kharg Island oil hub. As Karling Donoghue explains, the attack was meant to threaten Iran into reopening the strait of Hormuz.

15h ago

2:58
Iconic Toronto barber hangs up scissors after 60 years

He's been in business for over six decades and a community cornerstone, but now George Iliadis says it's time to close up shop so he can focus on fulfilling an important vow he made to the one he loves.

15h ago

2:58
Al-Quds Day rally proceeds as Ford’s call for injunction is dismissed in court

Rhianne Campbell is at the pro-Palestinian rally, that critics have called a threat to Jewish security.

15h ago

1:55
Snowy Sunday morning with gusty conditions

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto as a messy mix of snow, freezing rain and wind gusts of up to 70 km/h is expected.

15h ago

0:41
Court rejects Ford government injunction to stop Al-Quds Day rally

A Toronto pro-Palestinian demonstration went ahead as planned after an Ontario judge tossed out the Ford government's move to pre-emptively block it.

19h ago

More Videos