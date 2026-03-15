Whitby 14-year-old is among Canada’s best in Taekwondo

14-year-old Laila Farag.

By Alex Seixeiro

Posted March 15, 2026 2:06 pm.

Last Updated March 15, 2026 2:07 pm.

Laila Farag has already built quite the taekwondo resume which includes a cadet gold medal at the Canadian Taekwondo Championships earlier this year in Halifax. Laila is also a multi-time Ontario champion and she’s also had success south of the border after winning gold at the US Open Taekwondo Championships.

Laila trains at Whitby Taekwondo Academy where she mentors younger athletes while serving as team captain for the high performance group. She trains year-round and shows exemplary leadership.

Laila Farag – Taekwondo Athlete

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as inspiring as Laila? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!

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