Whitby 14-year-old is among Canada’s best in Taekwondo

Laila Farag has already built quite the taekwondo resume which includes a cadet gold medal at the Canadian Taekwondo Championships earlier this year in Halifax. Laila is also a multi-time Ontario champion and she’s also had success south of the border after winning gold at the US Open Taekwondo Championships.

Laila trains at Whitby Taekwondo Academy where she mentors younger athletes while serving as team captain for the high performance group. She trains year-round and shows exemplary leadership.

Laila Farag – Taekwondo Athlete

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