Bell Canada to build 300MW data centre in Saskatchewan

Bell signage is seen at BCE Inc., headquarters in Montreal on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 16, 2026 9:14 am.

Last Updated March 16, 2026 10:12 am.

REGINA — BCE Inc. says it’s planning to build a new data centre just outside of Regina.

The parent company of Bell Canada says the 300 megawatt data centre will be located in the rural municipality of Sherwood, Sask., with construction slated to begin this spring.

It says the facility is projected to generate economic value of up to $12 billion for the province, including short- and long-term job creation. Construction of the facility is expected to support at least 800 trades and engineering jobs, with a minimum of 80 full-time roles created once it’s fully operational.

It also expects as many as 750 additional community jobs to be created.

The company says a significant portion of the facility’s power will support sovereign AI compute.

BCE chief executive Mirko Bibic says the company’s largest-ever investment in Saskatchewan will bring major economic benefits to the province and create a competitive advantage for the country.

The facility will come online in stages, with the first stage expected to go live during the first half of 2027.

The company is also partnering with Sasktel. The two companies will act as go-to-market partners, offering AI-powered products to SaskTel customers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX: BCE)

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