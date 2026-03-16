Carney meeting Keir Starmer in London as Iran war disrupts shipping routes

Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, is greeted by High Commissioner Bill Blair as he arrives at Stanstead airport near London, England, Sunday, March 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted March 16, 2026 3:05 am.

Last Updated March 16, 2026 5:16 am.

LONDON — Prime Minister Mark Carney is meeting in London with his British counterpart Keir Starmer as he wraps up his latest trip abroad.

Starmer met Carney at 10 Downing Street this morning and wished him a happy 61st birthday.

The two leaders commended each other for their work on supporting Ukraine before entering into meetings.

Both leaders talked about increasing global challenges in the last year since their last meeting, but did not name specific issues.

The pair are set to talk about the war in Iran and its effect on global trade, disrupting global supply chains and driving up oil prices as exports in the Persian Gulf are interrupted.

Carney is also scheduled to meet with King Charles before beginning his vacation following the trip that also saw him meet with Nordic leaders in Norway.

Carney’s visit comes on the heels of U.S. President Donald Trump urging allies to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz as Iran continues to strike vessels in the shipping route.

A readout issued by 10 Downing Street says Starmer and Trump spoke Sunday about the importance of reopening the strait.

Carney has said that despite beginning his vacation after this trip, he will remain in close contact with his staff as volatility in the Middle East continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

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