Niagara police allege impaired driver fled scene after crashing into Welland house

A car crashed into a Welland home on Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Niagara Regional Police Service)

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 16, 2026 12:55 pm.

A Niagara Falls man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed a vehicle into a house in Welland while intoxicated and then fled the scene on foot.

Officers were called to a home in the East Main Street and Golden Boulevard West area on Sunday at around 9:15 p.m. after a black 2015 Jeep Compass smashed through the front of the single storey home.

The driver took off, but was arrested a short distance away, police said.

Ashdon Wooldridge is facing charges of impaired operation, dangerous operation, operation while prohibited, and fail to remain at the scene of an accident.

Police say the home was occupied at the time, but no one was injured.

The vehicle remains lodged in the home while awaiting evaluation from a structural engineer.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It's like a punch in the gut': Mississauga mobile home park residents set to lose their homes

Several residents of a 25-acre mobile home park in Mississauga are now speaking out in an effort to save their homes, but it may be futile as Peel Region moves full steam ahead to clear the land they live...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Toronto Hydro issues 2nd false outage alert in a week, blames technical glitch in new automated system

Toronto Hydro is reviewing its automated alert system after issuing another incorrect outage notification — the second false report in just over a week. Early Monday morning, Toronto Hydro's official...

1h ago

Teens found riding in trunk as 17‑year‑old going 202 km/h charged with stunt driving

A 17‑year‑old G2 driver from Welland, Ont., is facing multiple charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say he was caught travelling 202 km/h on Highway 406 — and officers later discovered two...

1h ago

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h possible in GTHA on Monday, temperatures to plummet overnight

Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are under a special weather statement for strong winds until at least Tuesday morning. A yellow warning for wind has been issued for the City of Hamilton,...

4h ago

Top Stories

'It's like a punch in the gut': Mississauga mobile home park residents set to lose their homes

Several residents of a 25-acre mobile home park in Mississauga are now speaking out in an effort to save their homes, but it may be futile as Peel Region moves full steam ahead to clear the land they live...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Toronto Hydro issues 2nd false outage alert in a week, blames technical glitch in new automated system

Toronto Hydro is reviewing its automated alert system after issuing another incorrect outage notification — the second false report in just over a week. Early Monday morning, Toronto Hydro's official...

1h ago

Teens found riding in trunk as 17‑year‑old going 202 km/h charged with stunt driving

A 17‑year‑old G2 driver from Welland, Ont., is facing multiple charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say he was caught travelling 202 km/h on Highway 406 — and officers later discovered two...

1h ago

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h possible in GTHA on Monday, temperatures to plummet overnight

Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are under a special weather statement for strong winds until at least Tuesday morning. A yellow warning for wind has been issued for the City of Hamilton,...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Proposed AIDS memorial renovation sparks concern among advocates

Advocates are sounding concern over proposed renovations to Barbara Hall Park, the location of one of Canada's biggest AIDS memorials, and how to preserve the history of the area.

2h ago

3:26
Mississauga mobile home park residents set to lose their homes

Several residents of a 25-acre mobile home park in Mississauga are now speaking out in an effort to save their homes. Pat Taney reports.

2h ago

3:57
Oscars 2026: The top winners of the night

The 98th Academy Awards saw major wins for 'One Battle After Another' and some first-time Oscar nominated actors; here's a recap of the biggest night in Hollywood.

4h ago

1:49
Special weather statement for GTA calling for gusty winds

The temperatures will start off mild on Monday but the strong winds are expected to bring in colder conditions tonight and into Tuesday.

5h ago

2:50
Gas prices rise 10 cents this weekend as GTA drivers adjust to increases

Rhianne Campbell is speaking with drivers at an east-end gas station along the Lakeshore.

18h ago

More Videos