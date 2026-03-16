Niagara police allege impaired driver fled scene after crashing into Welland house

A Niagara Falls man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed a vehicle into a house in Welland while intoxicated and then fled the scene on foot.

Officers were called to a home in the East Main Street and Golden Boulevard West area on Sunday at around 9:15 p.m. after a black 2015 Jeep Compass smashed through the front of the single storey home.

The driver took off, but was arrested a short distance away, police said.

Ashdon Wooldridge is facing charges of impaired operation, dangerous operation, operation while prohibited, and fail to remain at the scene of an accident.

Police say the home was occupied at the time, but no one was injured.

The vehicle remains lodged in the home while awaiting evaluation from a structural engineer.