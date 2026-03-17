Anand says Canada’s focus in Iran war is on unblocking Strait of Hormuz

A woman sits on rubble across from a residential building damaged last Sunday during the U.S.-Israeli air campaign in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, March 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted March 17, 2026 10:53 am.

Last Updated March 17, 2026 11:39 am.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she agrees with Prime Minister Mark Carney that the U.S. attack on Iran violates international law — and so does Iran’s blockade of the crucial Strait of Hormuz shipping route.

Anand says Canada is looking at how it can support Gulf countries being attacked by Iran as Tehran pushes back on the war launched by the U.S.

Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas exports transit through the Strait of Hormuz and the blockade is causing a spike in fuel prices and disrupting food sources for some of the world’s poorest people.

Anand says there “should be no weaponization of international shipping lanes.”

The minister would not say previously whether Washington violated international law by bombing Iran, until Carney said it appeared that was the case.

Anand also would not say whether U.S. President Donald Trump is coercing American allies by linking their lack of support for his war in Iran with Washington’s support for the NATO military alliance.

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