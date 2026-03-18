WestJet, Air Transat extend Cuba flight suspensions amid oil blockade

Air Transat aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, on April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 18, 2026 11:01 am.

Last Updated March 18, 2026 11:16 am.

WestJet and Air Transat are extending their suspension of flights to Cuba, which was struggling with an island-wide blackout this week amid a ballooning energy crisis.

In an email, WestJet says most Cuba trips are cancelled through October, though two of its tour package divisions aim to start up again in June.

Air Transat says in a notice to travellers it plans to resume flights on June 20, with refunds available to affected passengers at both carriers.

Citing an ongoing fuel shortage, the airlines had announced last month they were cancelling all Cuba-bound voyages through at least late April — a particularly big setback for Transat, since Cuba accounts for eight per cent of its winter flight volume, according to aviation data firm Cirium.

Both airlines, which carry more than a half-million travellers between Canada and Cuba each year, also say they will reduce flight capacity on routes to the island this summer. Air Canada has suspended flights to Cuba until November.

The Cuban government has blamed its energy woes on a United States oil blockade after U.S. President Donald Trump in January threatened tariffs against any country that ships fuel to the island.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford applauds Vaughan homeowner for shooting invader, says he should've shot him 'a couple more times'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford celebrated a Vaughan homeowner's vigilantism on Wednesday, congratulating him for shooting one of three suspects who barged into his home with a gun early Tuesday morning. York...

10m ago

'The checks never came': Ontario workers owed back pay say system is flawed.

Over the past several months, Speakers Corner has brought you various stories of Ontario workers who have tried and failed to get back pay they are owed by their current or former employers. Even more...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Hamilton mob‑linked fugitive Daniel Tomassetti arrested in Mexico, police confirm

A Hamilton man wanted for years in connection with a series of organized crime-related shootings has been arrested in Mexico, police confirmed to CityNews on Wednesday. In a brief statement, police...

3h ago

Bank of Canada holds key rate steady as Middle East war clouds outlook

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady Wednesday as monetary policymakers wait to see whether a surge in global oil prices tied to war in the Middle East becomes a wider...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford applauds Vaughan homeowner for shooting invader, says he should've shot him 'a couple more times'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford celebrated a Vaughan homeowner's vigilantism on Wednesday, congratulating him for shooting one of three suspects who barged into his home with a gun early Tuesday morning. York...

10m ago

'The checks never came': Ontario workers owed back pay say system is flawed.

Over the past several months, Speakers Corner has brought you various stories of Ontario workers who have tried and failed to get back pay they are owed by their current or former employers. Even more...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Hamilton mob‑linked fugitive Daniel Tomassetti arrested in Mexico, police confirm

A Hamilton man wanted for years in connection with a series of organized crime-related shootings has been arrested in Mexico, police confirmed to CityNews on Wednesday. In a brief statement, police...

3h ago

Bank of Canada holds key rate steady as Middle East war clouds outlook

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady Wednesday as monetary policymakers wait to see whether a surge in global oil prices tied to war in the Middle East becomes a wider...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
Ford congratulates home owner for shooting home invasion suspect: 'I'm glad you shot the guy'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford congratulated a home owner in Vaughan who shot at a group of men that broke into his home during a late-night home invasion.

1h ago

0:44
Tipping fatigue reaches new highs in Canada as 67% want to abolish practice: survey

A growing number of Canadians say they’ve had enough of tipping, and a new national survey suggests the country may be reaching a breaking point.

2h ago

0:35
Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 2.25%

The Bank of Canada announced it will be holding its key interest rate at 2.25 per cent amid growing global tensions.

2h ago

0:42
Oshawa killer granted two additional temporary leaves into public

A man convicted of sexually assaulting and killing a 14-year-old Scarborough boy 40 years ago has been approved for two more Unescorted Temporary Absences (UTAs) into the public.

2h ago

2:51
Toronto Sgt. 'let down' by collusion probe in death trial of officer: counsel

The legal counsel for Toronto Police Sgt. Lisa Forbes called the probe into the testimony of three officers in the death trial of veteran Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup as 'egregious lack of professionalism.'

2h ago

More Videos