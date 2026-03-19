ABC’s ‘Bachelorette’ cancellation adds to franchise’s long history of controversy

ABC’s decision to cancel a completed season of “The Bachelorette” marks the latest controversy in a franchise that has repeatedly faced scrutiny over casting, cultural awareness and the behavior of some of its most prominent figures.

The network pulled the upcoming season starring Taylor Frankie Paul after a 2023 video of an altercation with her former partner surfaced. In it, she appears to punch, kick and throw chairs at him as her young daughter watched and cried. The cancellation stands out for the series as it has previously navigated issues in real time rather than shelving an entire season.

Here’s a look at other notable controversies from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” over the years:

How diversity debates changed the franchise’s face

For much of its run, the franchise faced sustained criticism over its lack of diversity, particularly in its leading roles.

A 2012 lawsuit alleged that the show excluded contestants of color from becoming the lead, though the case was dismissed. The criticism persisted for years as the franchise continued to feature mostly white bachelors and bachelorettes.

Rachel Lindsay became the first Black lead in 2017, a milestone that came after years of public pressure. She later emerged as one of the show’s most prominent critics, pushing for deeper structural change in how the franchise approached diversity on-screen and behind the scenes.

ABC later cast Matt James as its first Black “Bachelor” in 2020, a move which was widely viewed as long overdue.

More recently, Jenn Tran became the franchise’s first Asian American lead in 2024. The Vietnamese American star called the role deeply personal in an interview with The Associated Press, while her season also sparked debate after early criticism that it featured few suitors of Asian descent.

Backlash follows more diverse casting

Even as the franchise expanded its casting, contestants and leads of color have often faced backlash from segments of the show’s audience.

Non-white participants — including Lindsay and James — encountered heightened scrutiny and racist commentary online. Tran’s season also sparked discussion around how contestants of color have historically received fewer roses and more criticism from viewers.

The response fueled ongoing questions about whether parts of the audience have evolved at the same pace as the franchise’s casting decisions.

What’s behind the host controversy and cultural sensitivity

One of the franchise’s most high-profile controversies came in 2021 involving longtime host Chris Harrison.

Harrison stepped down from his role mid-season after defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell in an interview as criticism grew over photos showing her at an antebellum plantation-themed event and dressed in a Native American costume.

Harrison later apologized, saying, “By excusing historical racism, I defended it.”

Former contestants Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe hosted the remainder of that season of “The Bachelor” — which Kirkconnell went on to win — and the 2021 season of “The Bachelorette” until Jesse Palmer was named the franchise’s new permanent host later that year.

ABC said at the time it was committed to improving representation among its production teams.

Moments within the show itself have also drawn criticism. A 2019 episode set in Singapore faced backlash after contestants mocked local cuisine, with critics saying the segment reflected a lack of cultural awareness.

How a history of controversy continued to evolve

Earlier controversies included comments from former “Bachelor” Juan Pablo Galavis.

In 2014, Galavis said he did not believe a gay or bisexual man should lead the show and described gay people as “more pervert, in a sense” in an interview. The remarks drew widespread criticism and prompted an apology, with Galavis later citing a language barrier.

The episode remains one of the franchise’s most talked-about early scandals involving a lead. It highlighted long-standing questions about inclusion within the series.