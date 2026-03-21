Cuba’s power grid collapses leaving it without electricity for the 3rd time this month

People walk on a street in the dark during a blackout in Havana, Cuba, Saturday, March 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All right reserved

By Andrea Rodríguez, The Associated Press

Posted March 21, 2026 7:24 pm.

Last Updated March 22, 2026 12:11 am.

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba’s power grid collapsed Saturday leaving the country without electricity for a third time in March as the communist government battles with a decaying infrastructure and a U.S.-imposed oil blockade.

The Cuban Electric Union, which reports to the Ministry of Energy and Mines, announced a total blackout across the island without initially giving a cause for the outage.

The union later said the blackout was caused by an unexpected failure of a generating unit at the Nuevitas thermoelectric plant in Camagüey province.

“From that moment, a cascading effect occurred in the machines that were online,” said a report from the Ministry of Energy and Mines, which activated “micro-islands” of generating units to provide power to vital centers, hospitals and water systems.

Authorities said they were working to restore power.

Power outages, whether nationwide or regional, have become relatively common in the last two years due to breakdowns in the aging infrastructure. The breakdowns are compounded by daily blackouts of up to 12 hours caused by fuel shortages, which also destabilize the system.

The last nationwide blackout occurred on Monday. Saturday’s outage was the second in the past week and the third in March.

The blackouts have a significant impact on the population, whose lives are disrupted by reduced work hours, lack of electricity for cooking and food spoilage when refrigerators stop working, among many other consequences. In some cases, hospitals have canceled surgeries.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel has said the island has not received oil from foreign suppliers for three months. Cuba produces barely 40% of the fuel it needs to power its economy.

Cuba’s aging grid has drastically eroded in recent years. But the government has also blamed the outages on a U.S. energy blockade after U.S. President Donald Trump in January warned of tariffs on any country that sells or provides oil to Cuba. The Trump administration is demanding that Cuba release political prisoners and move toward political and economic liberalization in return for a lifting of sanctions. Trump also has raised the possibility of a “friendly takeover of Cuba.”

Another reason Cuba has been struggling with dwindling oil is the removal of Venezuela’s leader, which halted critical petroleum shipments from the nation that had been a steadfast ally to Havana.

Trump has for months suggested Cuba’s government is on the verge of collapse. After a previous time Cuba’s electric grid collapsed, Trump told reporters he believed he’d soon have “the honor of taking Cuba.”

Andrea Rodríguez, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'No regrets': Toronto councillor violated code of conduct, Integrity Commissioner says

Toronto’s Integrity Commissioner has found that comments made by a city councillor during a dispute with a constituent last year violated council’s code of conduct. The city watchdog investigated...

2h ago

U.K. midwife facing deportation from Canada after work permit denied over English test

A Victoria-based midwife and her patients have been left in the lurch over a problem with paperwork.

8h ago

TDSB fighting city decision that protects school lands from redevelopment

Sitting on almost two and a half acres of land on one of Toronto's busiest and most popular streets, community members fear Old Orchard Public School on Ossington Avenue has caught the eye of developers. Last...

16h ago

Gas prices in Toronto, GTA set to climb 5 cents, within reach of two-year high

The price of gas is set to reach another new high as the weekend comes to an end. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro, says the price at the pumps is expected to climb five cents to...

13h ago

Top Stories

'No regrets': Toronto councillor violated code of conduct, Integrity Commissioner says

Toronto’s Integrity Commissioner has found that comments made by a city councillor during a dispute with a constituent last year violated council’s code of conduct. The city watchdog investigated...

2h ago

U.K. midwife facing deportation from Canada after work permit denied over English test

A Victoria-based midwife and her patients have been left in the lurch over a problem with paperwork.

8h ago

TDSB fighting city decision that protects school lands from redevelopment

Sitting on almost two and a half acres of land on one of Toronto's busiest and most popular streets, community members fear Old Orchard Public School on Ossington Avenue has caught the eye of developers. Last...

16h ago

Gas prices in Toronto, GTA set to climb 5 cents, within reach of two-year high

The price of gas is set to reach another new high as the weekend comes to an end. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro, says the price at the pumps is expected to climb five cents to...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Exclusive: TDSB fights city decision that would protect school lands from redevelopment

Concerned community members say there is now concrete proof that dozens of Toronto schools are being targeted for redevelopment, as the TDSB fights a city decision that would have protected the lands. Tina Yazdani reports.

16h ago

2:54
Mounting delays at many U.S. airports as TSA workers lose full pay

Travel woes mount for U.S. passengers as TSA shortages grow amid the partial government shutdown. Why legislators need to reach a deal fast, and a new bill that could change the way lawmakers themselves travel.

March 20, 2026 5:32 pm EST EST

0:37
Canadian border patrol officer charged for allegedly allowing drug-carrying truck into Ont.

A border services officer who worked at the Queenston-Lewiston port of entry in Niagara-on-the-Lake has been charged after a transport truck containing millions of dollars worth of opium, cannabis products and tobacco was allegedly let into Canada.

March 20, 2026 12:39 pm EST EST

0:48
Canadian mother and 7-year-old daughter detained for days by U.S. border patrol

The family of Canadian Tania Warner and her seven-year-old daughter Ayla Lucas are sounding off their concern for the pair's safety after being detained at a U.S. border patrol checkpoint in Texas for several days.

March 20, 2026 12:34 pm EST EST

0:46
Ontario signs $1.3B, 5-year deal with Alstom for GO Transit and UP Express trains

After months of uncertainty about the future of who would be charged with operating and maintaining an expansive fleet of GO Transit and UP Express trains, the Ontario government is signing a five-year deal with its long-time service provider.

March 20, 2026 12:21 pm EST EST

More Videos