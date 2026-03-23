4 dead in two unrelated avalanches in B.C. Sunday
Posted March 23, 2026 6:46 pm.
Last Updated March 23, 2026 7:14 pm.
Four people have died after two unrelated avalanches in B.C. Sunday.
Shortly before 1:30 p.m., the Terrace RCMP received a report of an avalanche on Mount Knauss that had impacted four heli-skiers. When search crews located them, three of them were confirmed deceased.
A fourth person was airlifted off the mountain with serious injuries and taken to hospital.
Then, in a separate event a couple hours later, Mounties in Atlin — over 1,000 kilometres away from the first event — received an SOS alert from a Garmin GPS device.
The location of the alert was about 500 km from Atlin in an area near Klehini River and Pleasant Camp, near the border with Alaska.
After a helicopter search, five people were found — one person was deceased and the four others were uninjured.
In both cases, the BC Coroners Service was notified, and investigations are underway.
– With files from The Canadian Press.