4 dead in two unrelated avalanches in B.C. Sunday

Four people died after two unrelated avalanches in B.C. Sunday, one near the Klehini River, the other on Mount Knauss. (CityNews Image)

By Emma Crawford

Posted March 23, 2026 6:46 pm.

Last Updated March 23, 2026 7:14 pm.

Four people have died after two unrelated avalanches in B.C. Sunday.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., the Terrace RCMP received a report of an avalanche on Mount Knauss that had impacted four heli-skiers. When search crews located them, three of them were confirmed deceased.

Three heli-skiers were killed, one injured, after an avalanche on Mount Knauss March 22, 2026.
Three heli-skiers were killed, one injured, after an avalanche on Mount Knauss March 22, 2026. (CityNews Image)

A fourth person was airlifted off the mountain with serious injuries and taken to hospital.

Then, in a separate event a couple hours later, Mounties in Atlin — over 1,000 kilometres away from the first event — received an SOS alert from a Garmin GPS device.

The location of the alert was about 500 km from Atlin in an area near Klehini River and Pleasant Camp, near the border with Alaska.

One person died and four were injured after an avalanche near the Klehini River March 22, 2026. (CityNews Image)

After a helicopter search, five people were found — one person was deceased and the four others were uninjured.

In both cases, the BC Coroners Service was notified, and investigations are underway.

– With files from The Canadian Press.

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