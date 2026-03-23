Feds say more than 51,000 firearms reported as compensation program nears close

Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature), left, looks on as Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety answers a reporters question during a media availability on the Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, March 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted March 23, 2026 5:26 pm.

Last Updated March 23, 2026 6:11 pm.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says gun owners have reported more than 51,000 firearms to the federal government with one week left to go in a program to provide compensation for banned guns.

The figure is well short of the 136,000 firearms for which the government set aside money when the buyback program for individual owners opened in January.

Anandasanagree says he is “cautiously optimistic” leading up to the March 31 deadline for the program, which offers owners compensation for turning in or permanently deactivating their guns.

Since May 2020, Ottawa has outlawed about 2,500 types of firearms, including the AR-15 and Ruger Mini-14, on the basis they belong only on the battlefield.

Prohibited firearms and devices must be disposed of — or deactivated — by the end of an amnesty period on Oct. 30.

Federal officials have said that as much as $250 million has been earmarked to compensate people who take part in the program.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2026.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

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