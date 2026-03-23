International student killed in B.C.; family mourns loss of “kind and gentle” son

The family of an international student from India is grieving after the young man was allegedly killed during a violent incident at a boat launch in northern B.C.

Family members of Gurkirat Singh Manocha, who spoke with CityNews on the condition their identities not be revealed due to security concerns, described him as a devoted son who had made his parents proud.

“He was a kind and gentle person,” one relative said. “As a son, he was a great son.”

Manocha had been picked up by friends in Fort St. John on March 13 after they told him they needed help at the Charlie Lake boat ramp, where a fight had broken out.

According to the family, the group arrived to find the altercation already underway. Moments after they got out of the vehicle, a driver allegedly accelerated toward them, striking Manocha.

RCMP have not confirmed those details.

Photo of Gurkirat Singh Manocha. (Supplied)

In a previous statement, police said officers were called to the boat launch for reports of several people involved in an altercation. One person suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by friends, where they later died.

CityNews and OMNI News requested an update from RCMP but did not receive a response before deadline. The family says they are relying on accounts from Manocha’s friends as the investigation continues.

“His mother was in such shock that she fainted,” a family member said. “She needed medical attention.”

Manocha arrived in Canada in December 2024 to study Management Science at Northern Lights College, financing his education through a student loan. As they mourn, his family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help pay off his student debt and cover other costs associated with his death.

“All we can hope is pray that God gives all of us the strength to come over this time,” said a relative.

Fort St. John’s mayor has issued a statement offering condolences to Manocha’s family.

His family are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact police.

With files from Tarun Dutt, OMNI News