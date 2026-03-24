‘Billy Bishop on steroids’: Porter Airlines to launch flights from revamped Montreal Metropolitan Airport

The new commercial terminal of the Montreal Metropolitan Airport in Saint-Hubert, Que., is seen on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted March 24, 2026 1:22 pm.

Last Updated March 24, 2026 5:38 pm.

LONGUEUIL — Porter Airlines plans to launch a dozen routes this summer from the overhauled Montreal Metropolitan Airport, as Canada’s third-largest carrier seeks to gain purchase in the competitive domestic market and start putting its half-billion-dollar investment to work.

On Tuesday, the Toronto-based airline announced flights to Canadian cities including Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto — at both Pearson and Billy Bishop airports — Halifax and St. John’s, N.L., out of a Montreal-area airport currently used mainly for regional service, cargo trips and flight training.

Kicking off June 15, Porter has scheduled 138 flights per week through the revitalized hub, which has the capacity to handle four million passengers each year. It sits on Montreal’s South Shore just a 20-minute drive from downtown in Longueuil, Que., making it a viable alternative to the Trudeau airport, which will continue to host some 15 flights a day from Porter.

“I refer to this as Billy Bishop on steroids,” said Porter CEO Michael Deluce in an interview at the new terminal, a spacious set of halls with pleather seating and USB ports. It can also host Porter’s 52 jets, unlike Billy Bishop, whose short runway permits only turboprops. Toronto’s small island airport near downtown serves as Porter’s headquarters, and could one day harbour jets as well, given Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s pledge this week to take over land currently owned by the city in order to extend the runway.

“Half of the Montreal market residential population lives closer to this airport,” Deluce said. “People go to the airport that’s closest for them. But on top of that, this is a very convenient way for people outside of Montreal to come and visit Montreal and get to downtown.”

Related:

Deluce predicted the so-called MET, formerly known as the Saint-Hubert Airport, will rank among Canada’s 10 busiest airports within two years, and achieve the No. 7 spot within four.

The airline is banking on it. Through the jointly owned YHU Infrastructure Partners, Porter and Macquarie Infrastructure Partners have invested more than $400 million in the terminal — the original projection was about $200 million — plus millions more on a planned hotel at an airport that currently borders farmland.

Several hurdles persist.

One is the fact that for all its sleekness, the airport can host flights to and from domestic destinations only — no international trips allowed, due to exclusivity clauses that allow just one airport in a local area to have international flights.

Then there’s the soaring price of fuel due to the war in Iran that prompted Porter on Tuesday to announce fuel surcharges on bookings made via loyalty points. The sky-high cost of jet fuel has pushed up ticket costs across the globe and threatened to reduce sales.

More broadly, there’s the depressed demand for Canada-U.S. travel amid a trade war set off by U.S. President Donald Trump, a feud that began as Porter was in the middle of a rapid fleet expansion predicated largely on cross-border traffic.

Porter was launched in 2006 by Deluce’s father Robert — he remains the executive chairman — who used Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport as a base to offer service from the city’s downtown.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fire truck in deadly LaGuardia crash lacked equipment needed to trigger warning system, NTSB says

U.S. federal officials say a runway warning system didn’t sound an alarm before an Air Canada jet and a fire truck collided at New York's LaGuardia Airport. The head of the National Transportation...

updated

3h ago

Pro-Palestinian demonstration ban in residential parts of North York a 'reasonable limitation': Toronto police

Toronto police Deputy Chief Frank Barredo defended a new ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations in residential areas of a predominantly Jewish North York community, calling it a "reasonable limitation"...

39m ago

North York business struggles to recover funds after payment system hacked

The owners of a family-run small business in North York are speaking out as they deal with the impact of what they say is blatant financial fraud. Beyond Marble and Granite, which supplies exotic stones...

5h ago

2026 FIFA World Cup: Upgrades to Toronto Stadium unveiled

The upgrades to Toronto Stadium include the completed addition of 17,000 temporary seats, the new pitch and major hospitality upgrades.

8m ago

Top Stories

Fire truck in deadly LaGuardia crash lacked equipment needed to trigger warning system, NTSB says

U.S. federal officials say a runway warning system didn’t sound an alarm before an Air Canada jet and a fire truck collided at New York's LaGuardia Airport. The head of the National Transportation...

updated

3h ago

Pro-Palestinian demonstration ban in residential parts of North York a 'reasonable limitation': Toronto police

Toronto police Deputy Chief Frank Barredo defended a new ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations in residential areas of a predominantly Jewish North York community, calling it a "reasonable limitation"...

39m ago

North York business struggles to recover funds after payment system hacked

The owners of a family-run small business in North York are speaking out as they deal with the impact of what they say is blatant financial fraud. Beyond Marble and Granite, which supplies exotic stones...

5h ago

2026 FIFA World Cup: Upgrades to Toronto Stadium unveiled

The upgrades to Toronto Stadium include the completed addition of 17,000 temporary seats, the new pitch and major hospitality upgrades.

8m ago

Most Watched Today

3:17
GTA experiences temperatures swings, cold mornings to persist

Regions across the GTA are continuing to experience temperatures swings as cold mornings are expected to persist.

3h ago

2:29
North York business struggles to recover funds after payment system hacked

Interac and banks have done little to help a North York business after a hack resulted in customer payments via e-transfer to be deposited into another person's account. 'Beyond Marble and Granite' talks to Speakers Corner.

5h ago

1:30
FROM 2025: Shootings at Toronto tow yard, car wash captured on security cameras

Footage released by Toronto Police show two shooting incidents from the same night at a tow yard and car wash, captured by nearby security cameras.

6h ago

1:20
GTA gas prices expected to drop: Here's what drivers need to know

Gas prices are expected to tank by 10 to 13 cents on Wednesday, according to an outlook from price specialists at En-Pro.

6h ago

1:46
Friends of teen killed 40 years ago plea to officials not to grant temporary absences to murderer

The friends of Darren Pepin, who was sexually assaulted and killed by Darren Scott Ray in 1986, pleaded to Whitby council members in support of a motion to not grant any more temporary absences to the murderer.

7h ago

More Videos