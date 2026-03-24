Liberals to debate age restrictions on social media, AI chatbots

OTTAWA — Age restrictions on using social media accounts and AI chatbots are among the topics up for debate when Liberal party grassroots gather next month for their national convention.

Party rank-and-file are set to meet in Montreal for their policy convention April 9 through 11, where 24 different policy resolutions are on the agenda.

They include two duelling proposals on reforming the electoral system — something former prime minister Justin Trudeau campaigned on in 2015 but quickly abandoned.

Another resolution proposes that the federal government invoke disallowance to veto use of the notwithstanding clause in some instances where provinces want to use it to bypass Charter rights.

Disallowance is a rare constitutional tool that has not been used in eight decades and puts the notwithstanding clause to use before the conclusion of a court challenge.

Party resolutions are not binding and Justice Minister Sean Fraser says he has “no intention” of invoking disallowance to kibosh provincial laws.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2026.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press