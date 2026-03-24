Rogers launches Game Day Owner experience contest for Canadian Blue Jays fans

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to own the Toronto Blue Jays, here’s your chance.

Rogers has launched the Game Day Owner experience where fans can submit an application for their chance to win one of six once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

There will be one winner per month in which the fan will attend one of six high-profile games, including a World Series Rematch against the L.A. Dodgers on April 7.

They will win behind-the-scene access to the Rogers Centre, a meet-and-greet with a Blue Jays player, watching batting practice with on-field and dugout access, a private Jays shopping experience and travel and accommodation in Toronto including a hotel room at Rogers Centre.

The winner can also meet broadcast personalities, tour the Sportsnet studios, sit in on the Blue Jays manage media availability and pitch team executives with your ideas for the franchise.

The owner experience includes a signed jersey and in-stadium recognition.

You can submit your entry here now.

The experience contest is one of three contests launched by Rogers ahead of the 50th Blue Jays’ season.

The telecom company will be giving away 5,000 tickets to Rogers customers through the Beyond the Seat program including 500 tickets for opening night this Friday. There will be both an in-person and online contest.

The social contest launches Wednesday at 11 a.m. while details on the in-person giveaway will be announced that morning at 7 a.m. Both will be on the Rogers instagram account.

Canada’s Winning Inning contest will give Rogers customers watching the Sportsnet broadcast of a game the chance to win exclusive collectable 50th season merch, autographed items and VIP experiences if a Blue Jays player gets a hit during the identified winning inning.

You can win by texting the designated number 416-987-JAYS. Customer who are at the Rogers Centre will also have the chance to win ticket upgrades and discounts on food, beverage and merchandise.