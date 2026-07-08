Suspect wanted after allegedly threatening another person and their pet with a knife in East York

Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with a threatening investigation.

Investigators say that just before 2:30 p.m. on June 20, 2026, there was an altercation between two people in the Donlands and Mortimer avenues area.

Police allege the suspect then pulled a knife and began chasing the other person while swinging the knife at them, threatening to kill them and their pet.

The man is described as being six feet one with a thin build, a black beard and black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey striped shirt, black sweater, blue jeans, black sunglasses, and grey sneakers with white soles.