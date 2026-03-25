2 people charged, firearm seized during Mississauga traffic stop
Posted March 25, 2026 10:02 am.
A Brampton man and a Mississauga woman have been arrested and charged with multiple firearm offences, according to Peel Regional Police (PRP).
Police say they were investigating a vehicle for a Cannabis Act offence near Derry Road East and Goreway Drive on March 6.
“During the investigation, officers located a loaded illegal handgun,” PRP wrote in a press release issued on Wednesday.
Authorities arrested 21-year-old Keion Bynoe from Brampton and 20-year-old Elizabeth Akua Frimpomaa from Mississauga. Both individuals face multiple firearm charges including possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.
Frimpomaa faces additional charges of driving vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.
They were both and held in custody pending a bail hearing.