2 people charged, firearm seized during Mississauga traffic stop

A Brampton man and a Mississauga woman have been arrested and charged with multiple firearm offences, according to Peel Regional Police (PRP).

Police say they were investigating a vehicle for a Cannabis Act offence near Derry Road East and Goreway Drive on March 6.

“During the investigation, officers located a loaded illegal handgun,” PRP wrote in a press release issued on Wednesday.

Authorities arrested 21-year-old Keion Bynoe from Brampton and 20-year-old Elizabeth Akua Frimpomaa from Mississauga. Both individuals face multiple firearm charges including possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

Frimpomaa faces additional charges of driving vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.

They were both and held in custody pending a bail hearing.