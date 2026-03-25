Man taken to hospital following medical episode and collision in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a man has been taken to the hospital after a collision in Etobicoke Wednesday morning.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at Martin Grove Road and Dixon Road just before 10 a.m.

The driver, a man in his 70s, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a medical episode.

Meanwhile, police say they are investigating a second collision in the area that saw two people taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.