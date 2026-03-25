The MP representing Tumbler Ridge has described how a 12-year-old girl heroically tried to save two classmates shot in the mass killing in the community last month.

Bob Zimmer told Tuesday’s National Prayer Breakfast in Ottawa that the girl, named Christina, had dragged both Abel Mwansa Jr. and Maya Gebala under a table after both of the 12-year-olds were shot at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.

Zimmer said Mwansa died in Christina’s arms about 30 minutes later, while Gebala was gravely injured and remains in BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

He said Mwansa gave Christina a message that she passed on to his parents a few days later, telling them that he loved them.

Zimmer told reporters on Wednesday that he expects the federal government will call a public inquiry into the Feb. 10 shooting, in which eight victims died.

The Conservative MP says other investigations still need to wrap up beforehand, but he and the community expect the “public inquiry will happen.”

Zimmer said he visited Gebala in hospital on Sunday.

He said he was pleased to see how active she was, adding that she was able to move her arm and leg, as well as follow his conversation.

Things are “looking good,” he said, “but she has still long ways to go.”

He had said on Tuesday that Gebala is alive in part because of Christina’s heroism.

Zimmer told the prayer breakfast that after the funeral for one of their classmates, Christina visited Mwansa’s parents at their home to pass on their son’s dying message.

“Abel Jr., while appearing to know he was dying, asked Christina to pass along a message to his mom and dad: ‘Tell my mom and dad that I love them.'”

Zimmer said they were “tragic, yet beautiful words from a beloved son to his beloved parents,” who wouldn’t have heard them but for the promise kept by Christina.

Jesse van Van Rootselaar, 18, fatally shot her mother and half-brother at their home in Tumbler Ridge, before going to the school and killing five pupils and a teacher’s aide, then herself.