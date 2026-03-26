LaGuardia Airport runway where plane collided with fire truck, killing 2, reopens

Airport firefighters remove loose debris from the wreckage of an Air Canada Express jet, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, just off the runway where it had collided with a Port Authority fire truck Sunday night at LaGuardia Airport in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted March 26, 2026 12:06 pm.

Last Updated March 26, 2026 1:22 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The runway where a plane collided with a fire truck at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, killing the two pilots and injuring several others, reopened Thursday morning.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the tarmac resumed operations at around 10 a.m. after the runway and its associated infrastructure were “repaired, inspected, and confirmed” to meet Federal Aviation Administration regulations for safe operation.

The agency which oversees the region’s airports said reopening the second of two runways at LaGuardia, one of the busiest airports in the nation, will help “restore full operational capacity,” though it advised travelers to still check with their airline for flight status.

LaGuardia continues to register the most delays and cancellations among airports in the country with more than 300 cancelled in the last 24 hours, according to Flight Aware, a flight tracking website.

The destroyed Air Canada plane and the fire truck were towed from the crash site late Wednesday as the National Transportation Safety Board continues its investigation.

The agency said Thursday that the truck has been placed in an undisclosed, secure location and deferred to questions about the status of the plane to Air Canada, which didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The airline has said the plane would be placed in a hanger and that it would soon begin the process of reuniting passengers with their baggage and personal belongings.

Michael Rousseau, the company’s CEO, also apologized Thursday for his inability to express himself in French after facing calls to resign over his English-only message of condolence.

The crash happened late Sunday night as an Air Canada regional jet arriving from Montreal and carrying 76 people struck an airport fire truck that had initially been cleared to cross the runway to respond to a separate incident aboard another plane.

Roughly 40 people were treated at hospitals for injuries, including the two firefighters and a flight attendant who survived after being thrown onto the tarmac while still strapped in her seat. Most have since been released from the hospital.

The Associated Press



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