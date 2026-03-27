Ottawa announces $28.9M for carbon capture and other clean tech projects

Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson is doling out $28.9 million in funding for a series of carbon capture and renewable energy projects across Canada today.

The money is coming from Canada’s Energy Innovation Program, which the federal government says in a news release promotes clean tech and looks to keep Canadian energy reliable and competitive.

The biggest share of the funding will go toward five projects for carbon capture, utilization and storage technology.

Two Saskatchewan organizations will receive a combined nearly $15 million through the funding to help design and understand carbon capture processes.

More than $9 million of the funding will go toward renewable energy projects, specifically in solar power.

The remainder of the money announced today will fund projects for smart grid technologies that aim to improve the efficiency of electricity flows.