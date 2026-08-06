Driver fled scene after striking person with car in North York: police

Toronto police say a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in North York on Thursday.

It happened at around 4:48 p.m. at Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue.

In a tweet, Toronto Police said a driver exited his vehicle for some reason and was struck by oncoming traffic.

The driver who struck the person failed to remain at the scene, taking off before police arrived.

No further details were immediately available.