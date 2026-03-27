Sobeys owner Empire to remove some buy Canadian signage

TORONTO — Empire Co. is starting to remove some signage meant to highlight Canadian products from its store shelves.

It comes about a year after major grocers implemented maple leaves and other symbols to signal homegrown products amid a buy Canadian trend that erupted among shoppers after the U.S. imposed tariffs and threatened Canada’s sovereignty.

Empire says it will continue to stock local products, and that it believes Canadians are well informed in recognizing the country of origin based on product labels.

Other major grocers aren’t moving in this direction yet.

Both Metro Inc. and Loblaw Cos. Ltd. told The Canadian Press their buy Canadian signage will continue to remain in place.

In recent months, many grocery executives have noted they’ve seen the buy Canadian trend starting to lose momentum, with some customers purchasing the cheapest option available, regardless of its origin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:EMP.A)

Ritika Dubey, The Canadian Press