Raptors rout Magic by 52 points, second-largest margin of victory in franchise history

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (front) chase down a loose ball during first half NBA action in Toronto on Sunday, March 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 29, 2026 8:59 pm.

Last Updated March 29, 2026 9:02 pm.

Scottie Barnes had his 28th double-double of the season as the Toronto Raptors routed the Orlando Magic 139-87 on Sunday.

Barnes had 23 points and a career-high 15 assists as Toronto (42-32) earned a crucial win in the Eastern Conference standings.

Jamal Shead also had a double-double for the Raptors with 12 points and 10 assists. RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., had 24 points and Sandro Mamukelashvili came off the bench for 19. 

Brandon Ingram (heal), Immanuel Quickley (right foot plantar fasciitis) and Collin Murray-Boyles (lower back spasms) all sat out the game for Toronto.

Desmond Bane led Orlando (39-35) with 17 points and Jalen Suggs added 13 in a flat effort from the visitors.

The Raptors are guaranteed to play at least one game once the regular season is over thanks to the Milwaukee Bucks’ 127-95 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. That eliminated Milwaukee from the post-season and ensured that Toronto would reach either the play-in tournament or the playoffs.

TAKEAWAYS

Magic: Trailing by as many as 56 points, a lot went wrong for Orlando in a game where a win would have considerably helped their seeding hopes. Most notably, the Magic bench was outscored 58-32 and Toronto had 39 fast-break points to Orlando’s seven.

Raptors: Barnes is playing some of the best basketball of his career. Not only did he set a new personal best for assists in a game, but Sunday’s lopsided victory was his fourth consecutive game with 10 or more assists. Barnes also had three steals in the game, giving him 102 on the season and 109 blocks. He’s the first player in the NBA to have more than 100 steals and blocks this season.

KEY MOMENT

The Magic led by seven points early in the first quarter, but then the Raptors closed the period on a 31-0 run, holding Orlando scoreless for the final 5:30 of the first and first 2:18 of the second. Toronto led 70-43 at halftime.

KEY STAT

That 31-0 stretch was the largest unanswered scoring run by a team in the 30 seasons that the NBA has tracked play-by-play data. The previous record was the Dallas Mavericks’ 30-0 run against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 2, 2023.

UP NEXT

Raptors visit the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

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