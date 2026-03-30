CN Rail investigating train derailment in St. Catharines, Ont.; no injuries reported

CN Rail says it’s investigating a train derailment in St. Catharines, Ont., that affected at least one crossing, but there have been no reports of injuries.

CN says there were a number of derailed cars “in various positions” at the scene on Monday morning.

Niagara regional police say the derailment occurred east of Glendale Avenue near Keele Street.

CN says in a statement that polyethylene, which is used in the manufacturing of household plastics, spilled from one of the railcars, but there have been no reports of fires and there is no danger to the public.

The company says CN crews and local first responders are at the scene and the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada also says it is deploying a team of investigators to the scene.