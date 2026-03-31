Astronaut says Canadians can be proud of NASA’s Artemis II moon mission

Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk is shown at the Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida on Monday March 30, 2026. Kutryk says Canada's space industry is playing a key role in the upcoming Artemis II mission, which is sending humans near the moon for the first time since 1972. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Malone

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted March 31, 2026 9:47 am.

Last Updated March 31, 2026 10:11 am.

CAPE CANAVERAL — Joshua Kutryk says it’s important that his fellow Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen is on board NASA’s Artemis II mission as it sends humans back to the moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

If takeoff goes ahead as planned Wednesday, Hansen will serve as the mission specialist during the mission and become the first non-American to travel beyond low Earth orbit.

Kutryk is not part of the mission but is observing from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

He says Hansen is a great ambassador for Canada.

Kutryk also says this country’s involvement in the historic 10-day lunar fly-around is not a coincidence but a result of Canadian investment, innovation, expertise and collaboration.

NASA’s countdown clock is already ticking for launch and Kutryk says he expects to get goosebumps watching the rocket take off to the moon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2026.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

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