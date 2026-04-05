Toddler injured by wolf after crawling under Pennsylvania zoo’s exterior metal fence

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted April 5, 2026 5:08 pm.

Last Updated April 5, 2026 5:29 pm.

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — A toddler was lightly injured by a wolf at a Pennsylvania theme park zoo after he crawled under a fence and stuck his hand into the animal’s enclosure, officials at the zoo confirmed Sunday.

The child was never inside the wolf habitat at the ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park, which is part of the Hersheypark theme park, and the officials characterized the injuries as minor without elaborating.

After the “unsupervised” child reached the metal enclosure around the wolf habitat on Saturday morning and put his hand through, a wolf approached “and made contact with the child’s hand,” according to a statement from the zoo.

“This type of response is consistent with natural animal behavior, and was not a sign of aggression,” the zoo said in a statement. “Our habitats are designed with multiple layers of protection, and clear signage and barriers are in place to help ensure safe viewing. Guests are expected to remain within designated areas and closely supervise children at all times.”

The zoo is part of the entertainment complex in Hershey, Pennsylvania, featuring a chocolate-themed amusement park. The zoo’s website says it has three gray wolves.

Hersheypark made headlines last summer when a lost boy wandering a monorail line above a crowd was rescued by a park visitor who climbed onto a building and jumped onto the rails. The child was unharmed and reunited with his family.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Motorcyclist, 21, killed in Scarborough collision over Easter weekend

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday during a collision in Scarborough, according to Toronto police. Emergency crews were called to the Oakridge neighbourhood near Danforth Avenue and Byng Avenue...

47m ago

WestJet to add surcharge to some bookings and combine flights due to fuel costs

Calgary-based WestJet says it will be introducing a temporary $60 surcharge for certain bookings and has consolidated numerous flights due to skyrocketing fuel prices. The airline said in an email the...

2h ago

Canada-Sweden curling feud reignited: report

If you thought the Olympic "double-touch" curling drama between Canada and Sweden was over, think again. Swedish curler Oskar Eriksson, the man who started the Olympic controversy by accusing Canada's...

41m ago

Trump issues an expletive-filled threat against Iran as details of US aviator's rescue emerge

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday made expletive-filled threats against Iran and its infrastructure if it doesn't open the Strait of Hormuz by his Tuesday deadline, after American...

13m ago

Top Stories

Motorcyclist, 21, killed in Scarborough collision over Easter weekend

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday during a collision in Scarborough, according to Toronto police. Emergency crews were called to the Oakridge neighbourhood near Danforth Avenue and Byng Avenue...

47m ago

WestJet to add surcharge to some bookings and combine flights due to fuel costs

Calgary-based WestJet says it will be introducing a temporary $60 surcharge for certain bookings and has consolidated numerous flights due to skyrocketing fuel prices. The airline said in an email the...

2h ago

Canada-Sweden curling feud reignited: report

If you thought the Olympic "double-touch" curling drama between Canada and Sweden was over, think again. Swedish curler Oskar Eriksson, the man who started the Olympic controversy by accusing Canada's...

41m ago

Trump issues an expletive-filled threat against Iran as details of US aviator's rescue emerge

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday made expletive-filled threats against Iran and its infrastructure if it doesn't open the Strait of Hormuz by his Tuesday deadline, after American...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Ford and Chow join volunteers at food bank during Easter weekend

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow joined volunteers at a downtown food bank on Easter weekend.

April 4, 2026 8:56 pm EST EST

2:54
Heavy rain expected across the GTA on Saturday

20 to 40 mm of rain is expected to fall across the GTA on Saturday. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

April 4, 2026 7:25 pm EST EST

2:41
Two men dead in late-night shooting in Brampton

Two people are dead following a late-night shooting on the grounds of an elementary school in Brampton.

April 4, 2026 11:40 am EST EST

2:35
Good Friday procession returns to Toronto streets

It's one of the most well-known and somber annual events in the city. David Zura was at this year's Good Friday street procession speaking to participants and Christian faithful.

April 3, 2026 7:20 pm EST EST

2:20
Heavy rainfall warning issued for Toronto

A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Toronto with 20 to 40 mm expected Saturday. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

April 3, 2026 6:55 pm EST EST

More Videos