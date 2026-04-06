Canada in the European Union? Poll suggests broad openness to the idea

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney takes part in a press conference during the Canada EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium on Monday, June 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted April 6, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 6, 2026 5:16 am.

OTTAWA — New polling suggests a majority of Canadians think Canada ought to explore joining the European Union at a fraught time for geopolitical relations.

A survey of 4,000 people conducted by Spark Advocacy’s polling arm in March found that one in four respondents thought it would be a good idea for Canada to formally join the economic and political bloc of European nations.

A further 58 per cent indicated it was a proposal worth exploring further, while the remainder felt it was a bad idea.

Spark’s chief strategy officer Bruce Anderson says the survey suggests Canadians are increasingly open to finding ways to buck Canada’s reliance on the United States after more than a year of tariffs under U.S. President Donald Trump’s second administration.

France’s foreign minister last month openly floated the idea of Canada joining the EU, while Prime Minister Mark Carney has said he’s looking to deepen trade and security ties with the continent but not as a formal member of the bloc.

The Spark poll cannot be assigned a margin of error because it was conducted online.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2026.

— with files from Dylan Robertson

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

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