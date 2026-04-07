What is Canada’s stake for the future on the moon?

The Artemis II mission is well into its mission, with its four astronauts, including Canadian Jeremy Hansen, now officially having gone the farthest any human has ever been from Earth at more than 400,000 kilometers. They’ve also undergone a lunar flyby, orbiting around the moon to make observations and complete 10 science objectives.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Olivier Lamarre, a robotics engineer at NordSpace, to discuss the mission’s timeline and goals, the impacts of Canadian talent and intelligence towards aerospace milestones, and what could be next for Canada’s impact on intel on the moon.