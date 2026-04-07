Blue Jays reveal injury timelines for Kirk, Ponce

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Cody Ponce (66) throws to a Colorado Rockies batter in first inning interleague MLB baseball action in Toronto on Monday, March 30, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted April 7, 2026 5:23 pm.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Cody Ponce and catcher Alejandro Kirk won’t be returning in the near future.

Ponce will have surgery on his ACL next week and is expected to miss at least six months, the team told reporters Tuesday.

Kirk had a screw placed in his left thumb and is expected to miss at least six weeks.

Kirk was injured in last Friday’s loss to the Chicago White Sox in the 10th inning when a foul tip clipped his catching hand behind the plate. Kirk’s thumb was dislocated on the play, as well, with the fracture coming near his knuckle.

He was placed on the 10-day injured list last Saturday, and rookie backstop Brandon Valenzuela was recalled from triple-A Buffalo.

Kirk was slashing .150/.227/.350 with one home run through his first five games of the season.

Ponce was injured in his first start for the Blue Jays on March 30 when he fell to the ground chasing a ground ball against the Colorado Rockies and had to be carted off the field.

The 31-year-old — signed to a $30-million, three-year contract during the off-season — was 2.1 innings into the game when he was hurt.

Ponce was making his first major-league appearance since 2021 after pitching in Japan and South Korea the past four years.

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