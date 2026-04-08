CAE laying off roughly 280 workers in Quebec amid aviation headwinds

Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, and CAE Inc. chief executive Matthew Bromberg tour company facilities in Montreal, on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 8, 2026 4:35 pm.

Last Updated April 8, 2026 6:28 pm.

CAE Inc. says it is laying off two per cent of its workforce as the flight simulator maker gears down ahead of anticipated spending cuts by commercial airlines.

The company says nearly two-thirds of the roughly 280 positions affected are in Quebec, mainly in the Montreal area where it’s headquartered.

Spokeswoman Samantha Golinski says the cuts support a transformation plan first unveiled last year by new chief executive Matthew Bromberg.

CAE has also launched a review of operations at three training centres in Brussels, Stockholm and Barcelona, Spain, with an eye to selling the facilities, though no decisions have been made.

The company is offering early retirement to some employees and a work-sharing program for staff on the factory floor in Montreal.

In November, the CEO rolled out the first steps of a transformation program that seeks to clamp down on costs amid slowing demand for air travel and commercial pilots, among other measures.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2026.

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