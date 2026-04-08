Police looking for suspect in sex assault in Bloor and Landsdowne area

Toronto Police is looking for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault in the Bloor and Landsdowne area. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Dilshad Burman

Posted April 8, 2026 10:18 am.

Last Updated April 8, 2026 10:19 am.

Toronto police is looking for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault investigation stemming from an incident on Monday night.

Police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Bloor Street West and St. Helens Avenue area just west of Landsdowne Avenue shortly before 10 p.m.

The victim was reportedly jogging in the area when the suspect approached them from behind and sexually assaulted them. The suspect fled the area and was last seen running southbound on St. Helens Avenue.

Police describe the suspect as five foot six inches with a skinny build. They were wearing a black hooded sweater with the hood up, a face covering and black pants.

Anyone with surveillance video in the area of Bloor Street West between Symington and St. Helens Avenue on April 6 between 9:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

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