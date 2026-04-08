Toronto Humane Society opens new animal health centre on Queen East

Phil Nichols, CEO, Toronto Humane Society opens the new Community Animal Health Centre at 632 Queen Street East on April 8, 2026. HANDOUT/Toronto Humane Society.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted April 8, 2026 4:27 pm.

The Toronto Humane Society (THS) is expanding access to some essential veterinary services by opening a new facility steps away from their River Street location.

The Community Animal Health Centre at 632 Queen Street East opened Wednesday and will focus on wellness and prevention, says THS.

“The Centre is designed to expand access to essential veterinary care and address growing gaps in services across Toronto,” reads a THS press release.

THS estimates that 40,000 to 50,000 pet owners of cats and dogs do not have an ongoing relationship with a veterinarian, reflecting what they believe to be systemic barriers to accessing care for animals, including availability, cost and location.

To address affordability, pricing at the new centre is set at approximately 50 per cent lower than market rate. THS says the centre is expected to deliver approximately $1.5-2 million annually in below market rate veterinary services.

“By offering below-market-rate services focused on wellness, we can help reduce barriers to care and support more consistent, proactive veterinary engagement across the community,” said THS CEO Phil Nichols.

The Toronto Humane Society opened a new health centre on April 8, 2026. HANDOUT/Toronto Humane Society.
L to R: Lauren McIntyre (Assistant Director), Lauralee Dorst (Director, Community Animal Welfare), Jennifer Lay (Riverside BIA), Dr. Karen Ward (Chief Veterinary Officer), Phil Nichols (CEO), Lucas Solowey (Manager, Public Relations)

Among the services on offer are wellness exams, vaccinations, diagnostics, parasite prevention, and microchipping.

“Improving access to veterinary care helps prevent crises before they happen, supports responsible guardianship, and strengthens the human-animal bond,” said THS.

The new facility on Queen Street East is one of several such centres planned over the next five years. The THS says it’s part of a broader strategy to build a network of community based veterinary services across the city, “delivering care where and when it is needed most.”

“Preventive care is one of the most effective ways to improve animal health outcomes and reduce pressure on emergency and shelter systems,” said Lauralee Dorst, THS Director of Community Animal Welfare. “This model allows us to deliver timely, appropriate care while making services more accessible to those who need them.”

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