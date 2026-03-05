Toronto police are investigating another round of gunfire at a commercial property in the city’s northwest, marking the second shooting at the same GFL Environmental hauling yard in just three days.

Officers were called to the Weston Road and Fenmar Drive area around 1:19 a.m. on Thursday after multiple reports of gunfire.

When they arrived, police found evidence of shots being fired, including damage to a building where several windows and a door had been hit.

Paramedics confirmed they also responded to the scene — identified as a GFL hauling yard — but said no one was injured.

This is the same yard targeted earlier in the week, when three overnight shootings struck businesses across Toronto’s northwest on Monday. Two of those incidents caused property damage, while a third left a man in his 30s injured with non‑life‑threatening wounds.

Police have not confirmed whether Thursday’s gunfire is connected to those earlier incidents.