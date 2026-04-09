Subway service resumes after outage on stretch of Line 2 in east end

A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted April 9, 2026 11:30 am.

Last Updated April 9, 2026 12:42 pm.

Subway service has been fully restored on a portion of Line 2 in Toronto’s east end after signal-related issues led to an outage on Thursday morning, the TTC says.

Trains were not operating between Broadview and Victoria Park stations for about two hours before resuming at around 12:30 p.m.

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