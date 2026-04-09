U.S. Justice Department investigating NFL for potential anticompetitive practices: AP source

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2021, file photo, an NFL logo is displayed on a goal post pad during an NFL preseason football game between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2026 2:58 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2026 3:29 pm.

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the NFL for potential anticompetitive practices, according to a government official.

The official, who was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the investigation is “about affordability for consumers and creating an even playing field for providers.”

The investigation was first reported by The Wall Street Journal,

The NFL has not received a notification that the league is being investigated, according to two other people with knowledge of the situation. Those people spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak on possible legal matters.

The investigation comes amid increasing federal scrutiny on the amount of money fans are paying to watch sports on television. The Federal Communications Commission is seeking public comments on the ongoing shift of live sports from broadcast channels to streaming services.

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