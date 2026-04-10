Bissell recalls nearly 100,000 steam cleaner attachments in Canada over burn hazard

Bissell announced the recall on April 9, 2026, warning consumers to immediately stop using the affected attachments for the Bissell Steam Shot OmniReach and Steam Shot Omni steam cleaners. Photo: recalls-rappels.canada.ca

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 10, 2026 8:28 am.

Last Updated April 10, 2026 9:20 am.

A major recall has been issued for several Bissell steam cleaner attachments sold across Canada after reports that the components can detach during use and spray hot water or steam, posing a serious burn risk.

Bissell announced the recall on Thursday, warning consumers to immediately stop using the affected attachments for the Bissell Steam Shot OmniReach and Steam Shot Omni steam cleaners. The recall covers six model numbers — 4171B, 4171C, 4171D, 4171H, 4171J and 4171X — sold between October 2024 and March 2026.

According to the agency, the attachments can unexpectedly disconnect from the main unit, causing hot water or steam to escape. As of March 19, 2026, Bissell has received one report in Canada of hot water or steam escaping, resulting in one burn injury. In the U.S., the company has logged 205 similar reports, including 160 burn injuries.

In total, 95,788 units were sold in Canada and more than 1.2 million in the U.S.

Bissell announced the recall on April 9, 2026. Photo: recalls-rappels.canada.ca

Products included in the recall

ModelNameUPC
4171BSteam Shot Omni011120280944
4171CSteam Shot Omni011120280951
4171DSteam Shot Omni011120280913
4171HSteam Shot OmniReach011120280906
4171JSteam Shot Omni011120280920
4171XSteam Shot OmniReach011120280937

The recall notice states anyone who owns one of the affected models should stop using the attachments immediately and contact Bissell for free replacement parts.

Bissell can also be reached by phone at 1‑855‑739‑170.

Click here for more information on the recall.

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