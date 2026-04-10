A major recall has been issued for several Bissell steam cleaner attachments sold across Canada after reports that the components can detach during use and spray hot water or steam, posing a serious burn risk.

Bissell announced the recall on Thursday, warning consumers to immediately stop using the affected attachments for the Bissell Steam Shot OmniReach and Steam Shot Omni steam cleaners. The recall covers six model numbers — 4171B, 4171C, 4171D, 4171H, 4171J and 4171X — sold between October 2024 and March 2026.

According to the agency, the attachments can unexpectedly disconnect from the main unit, causing hot water or steam to escape. As of March 19, 2026, Bissell has received one report in Canada of hot water or steam escaping, resulting in one burn injury. In the U.S., the company has logged 205 similar reports, including 160 burn injuries.

In total, 95,788 units were sold in Canada and more than 1.2 million in the U.S.

Bissell announced the recall on April 9, 2026. Photo: recalls-rappels.canada.ca

Products included in the recall

Model Name UPC 4171B Steam Shot Omni 011120280944 4171C Steam Shot Omni 011120280951 4171D Steam Shot Omni 011120280913 4171H Steam Shot OmniReach 011120280906 4171J Steam Shot Omni 011120280920 4171X Steam Shot OmniReach 011120280937

The recall notice states anyone who owns one of the affected models should stop using the attachments immediately and contact Bissell for free replacement parts.

Bissell can also be reached by phone at 1‑855‑739‑170.

Click here for more information on the recall.