Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating an early‑morning tow truck fire that broke out Friday in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Dixie Road around 4:30 a.m., where a tow truck was found engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, and no injuries were reported.

Police tell CityNews it is too early to determine whether the fire is suspicious. The cause has not yet been identified, and investigators remain on scene gathering evidence.

No arrests have been made, and no one is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are expected to release more information as it becomes available.