One person suffered serious injuries after being struck by one of two vehicles involved in a collision in Etobicoke on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at Albion Road and Finch Avenue West just after 6 a.m.

Paramedics transported the pedestrian to the hospital and said their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say both vehicles remained at the scene.

The intersection of Albion and Finch was closed but has since opened.

The collision also blocked the tracks for Line 6 (Finch West LRT), disrupting service between Mount Olive and Albion station with shuttle buses running during the closure. Service has since resumed.