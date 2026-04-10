Pedestrian struck by 1 of 2 vehicles involved in Etobicoke crash: police

A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted April 10, 2026 8:42 am.

Last Updated April 10, 2026 9:53 am.

One person suffered serious injuries after being struck by one of two vehicles involved in a collision in Etobicoke on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at Albion Road and Finch Avenue West just after 6 a.m.

Paramedics transported the pedestrian to the hospital and said their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say both vehicles remained at the scene.

The intersection of Albion and Finch was closed but has since opened.

The collision also blocked the tracks for Line 6 (Finch West LRT), disrupting service between Mount Olive and Albion station with shuttle buses running during the closure. Service has since resumed.

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