3 women injured in North York drive-by shooting

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights on Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 11, 2026 7:49 am.

A drive-by shooting in North York left three women injured early Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue just before 12:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

According to investigators, two unknown male suspects in a vehicle shot towards the women who were in a separate car.

Police say the three victims – all in their 20s – sustained non-life-threatening injuries and drove themselves to a hospital.

Two of the women were injured by the gunfire, and the other sustained injuries from broken glass in the vehicle.

The suspects are described as Black, between five-foot-five and five-foot-seven, 20–30 years old and were last seen wearing dark clothing.

An investigation is ongoing.

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