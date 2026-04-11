3 women injured in North York drive-by shooting

A drive-by shooting in North York left three women injured early Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue just before 12:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

According to investigators, two unknown male suspects in a vehicle shot towards the women who were in a separate car.

Police say the three victims – all in their 20s – sustained non-life-threatening injuries and drove themselves to a hospital.

Two of the women were injured by the gunfire, and the other sustained injuries from broken glass in the vehicle.

The suspects are described as Black, between five-foot-five and five-foot-seven, 20–30 years old and were last seen wearing dark clothing.

An investigation is ongoing.